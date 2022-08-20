MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County.

The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for R&B icons, a brick-and-mortar complex is set to be constructed in Marks.

The City of Marks and Quitman County donated five acres of land and $500,000 from a state grant to help jump-start the tourist attraction. The city and county could also possibly donate a total of 30 acres of land for the attraction.

(Courtesy: National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame)

“This project won’t just be made up of showcases and photographs on the wall like you would find in a typical hall of fame or museum. It will be highly interactive, virtual reality, with holograms. My vision to build a hall of fame to honor R&B and its contributions to civil rights, America, and the entire world is something that I don’t take lightly. R&B goes hand and hand with the Civil Rights Movement, and one of the reasons for choosing Marks is the role that it played in Dr. Martin Luther King’s ‘Poor People’s Campaign,'” said the founder of the NRBHF.

The NRBHF’s groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the Annual Mules & Blues Fest on Friday, September 30.