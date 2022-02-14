PEARL, Miss. (AP) — U.S. marshals are taking part in a multistate search for an inmate who escaped from a second Mississippi prison. Michael Floyd Wilson is accused of escaping from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Sunday. In July 2018, he escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution and was captured two days later.

Law officers set up roadblocks Sunday to search for 51-year-old, also known as “Pretty Boy Floyd.” He is serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014. Mississippi Department of Corrections spokesman Leo Honeycutt says Monday that marshals have joined a broader search.