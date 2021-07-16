Amtrak train collides with semi, killing 2 in Mississippi

Mississippi News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amtrak says one of its passenger trains from New Orleans to Chicago collided with a semi-trailer, killing two people not on board the train.

Authorities said the crash damaged the train engine, forcing it to terminate the route in Mississippi. A coroner in Mississippi says two people not on board the train died in the crash.

Amtrak said in a statement Friday that the wreck involving City of New Orleans Train 58 happened Thursday night at a crossing south of the Amtrak station in Jackson, Mississippi.

The rail service said there were no reports of injuries among the 142 passengers or crew members onboard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories