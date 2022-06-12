JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The founder of a midwifery clinic in Mississippi’s capital is trying to open the state’s first birth center.

As state Republican officials are trying to ban abortion and await a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Sisters in Birth CEO Getty Israel says nothing is being done to support women who choose to give birth.

Federal statistics show Mississippi has the highest infant death rate in the nation, and Black babies die at roughly twice the rate of white children. Most of Israel’s patients are Black women on Medicaid.

Receptionist Mattie Nichols, right, and Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, review the morning’s appointments on Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kamiko Farris, of Yazoo City, Miss., logs in her exercise on a recumbent bike at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A medical assistant pulls down fresh covering on an examination table at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A patient speaks with receptionist and office assistant Mattie Nichols, right, at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Miracle Allen takes a call on her cellphone while waiting to meet with the midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, left, measures the stomach of Kamiko Farris of Yazoo City, Miss., Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, left, uses a hand-held Doppler probe on Kamiko Farris, of Yazoo City, to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, left, confers with Kamiko Farris, of Yazoo City, following use of a Doppler probe to measure the heartbeat of her fetus, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Getty Israel, founder of Sisters in Birth, walks out of the clinic, in Jackson, Miss., Dec. 17, 2021. Sisters in Birth is a midwifery clinic that provides education and care to pregnant patients. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Getty Israel, founder of Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, shows a container of prenatal vitamin and mineral supplements provided to the clinic’s patients, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Blood collection tubes, a vital signs chart and a variety of monitors are readied for use with the patients at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women by utilizing an integrative and holistic approach to women’s health care, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

She wants to teach patients who she’s seen taken advantage of in the medical system how to take control of their bodies and advocate for themselves.