NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Black Mustard Seed Community group are hosting a Community Health & Safety Fair on April 1, 2023. This event will take place from 10 AM until 1 PM at the Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, Ms.

This event hopes to improve the health and safety of those in the community. There will be free blood pressure and diabetes screenings as well as information about mental health and nutrition. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for those interested.

Free car seat inspection and information will also be provided and is necessary to keep your young one safe. Children will have activities to explore, free food, and snow cones, so no one gets left out.

Photo courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Please refer to the flyer for more information or contact Mrs. Jacquelyn Posey at (601) 492-9840 or (601) 807-6528