JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi teachers have earned national recognition as recipients of the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Millicent Gunter of Bayou View Elementary in the Gulfport School District and Laura Bivins of Ann Smith Elementary in the Madison School District both teach mathematics and were announced as winners Wednesday in a news release. State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright described them as the “best of the best.”