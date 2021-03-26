Mississippi man to be sentenced on 2 murder convictions

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is set for sentencing in the shooting deaths of a father and son.

Jurors on March 19 convicted 37-year-old Steven Lewis of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Alex Jennings Sr. and second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Alex Jennings Jr.

A coroner said the father and son had been shot multiple times. Their bodies were found Nov. 27, 2017, in a car in Rolling Fork.

Lewis is from Sharkey County, and the bodies were found there. The trial was moved to Warren County.

The Adams County district attorney’s office prosecuted the case. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday.