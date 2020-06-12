Mississippi man pleaded guilty to killing his wife

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife and was sentenced to life in prison.

Mike Brian Rutledge pleaded guilty Tuesday to capital murder in the 2017 death of 35-year-old Laura Ann Rutledge.

Authorities said 25-year-old Mike Rutledge admitted to killing his wife and dumping her body.

Rutledge said he grabbed his wife, tied her hands behind her back, and stabbed her multiple times before he hit her in the head with a stick.

Laura Rutledge’s body was found on July 27, 2017 in a wooded area close to her apartment.

She died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds to the head and upper body.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.