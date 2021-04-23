Mississippi man gets life sentence in 2019 killing

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — A 27-year-old Mississippi man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder in the 2019 killing of a pizza delivery woman.

He also received a 20-year sentence for attempted murder in the shooting of a convenience store employee.

Terrance J. Caldwell was sentenced Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty April 5.

The capital murder charge was from the killing of 31-year-old Hilereca “Latrice” Dortch. She was a Domino’s Pizza employee who went missing four days before her body was found.

The attempted murder charge was for the shooting of an employee at a Canton convenience store.