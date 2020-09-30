Mississippi man charged with killing infant daughter

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man faces charges in the death of his 11-month-old daughter.
An investigation began Sept. 21 when officers found an unresponsive baby at an apartment in McComb.
The child’s mother, Luvenia Chambers, told officers she left the baby in the care of the child’s father, Vantrease Frazier.
McComb Police, in a news release Tuesday, said when she returned home from work, she found her daughter lying unresponsive in bed.
The child died Sept. 23. Police interviewed Frazier that day and charged him with murder.
It’s unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
