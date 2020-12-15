Mississippi man charged in his parents’ shooting deaths

MORGANTOWN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating following a shootout with a man they said killed his parents.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Highway 587 in the Marion County community of Morgantown on Monday afternoon and found two bodies inside.

Authorities said a man at the home then started shooting at deputies, who returned fire, hitting him.

No officers were injured, and authorities said the man also shot himself in the process. Deputies said John Henry Wells had been charged with two counts of murder.