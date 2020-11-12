Mississippi man accused of threatening to rape, shoot, kill

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old Mississippi man is accused in federal court of posting multiple threats on the social media site Snapchat.

Federal authorities say Christian Blake Bunyard, of Lauderdale County, Mississippi, was indicated Tuesday on two counts of making threats in interstate commerce and one count of making an interstate transmission of an extortionate communication.

According to the indictment, Bunyard used Snapchat in May and July to threaten a school shooting, to kill and rape African Americans in Oxford, Mississippi, and to rape another Snapchat user if she did not provide nude photos.

Bunyard faces trial on Dec. 17 before U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate.