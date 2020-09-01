Mississippi man accused of stealing ATVs has been arrested

NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — Adams County Sheriff’s office says they have experienced several 4-wheeler thefts in the last two weeks.

According to deputies, there have been a total of eight ATVs (4-wheelers) reported stolen. They say the total value of the ATVs is around $42,000.

Deputies say they received information on Monday, August 31, 2020 about 4-wheelers on Fieldview Drive. When deputies arrived on the scene they say they were granted permission to search the property.

The deputies say they found three of the stolen ATVs on the property and two more were found in other areas that were close to Fieldview Drive.

According to the deputies, further investigation led to the arrest of , 22-year-old Lathyn Perkins, who has been arrested on two charges of Grand Larceny.

Perkins is currently being held at the Adams County Jail.