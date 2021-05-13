Mississippi man accused of illegally using COVID funds

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 45-year-old Mississippi man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in a scheme to get more than $6 million in federal loans from the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, in a news release, said Christopher Paul Lick, of Starkville, is accused of using the relief money to buy a variety of luxury items, including a $1 million home and a $100,000 Tesla.

He also allegedly used the money to invest in the stock market. It was unknown if Lick has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.