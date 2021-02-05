Mississippi looks to create loan repayment for teachers

State Sen. Sollie Norwood, D-Jackson, looks over a printout of the Senate calendar while sitting in the gallery at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Lawmakers in both chambers spent the day discussing and debating bills that survived the first big deadline of the session. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi could create a program for the state to pay off some college loans for people who become teachers.

A bill that passed the Senate on Thursday would create a three-year loan repayment program. After a person completes one year of teaching, the state would pay a certain amount of the money the person borrowed for college.

The state would pay more after the second year and more after the third year. People who teach in areas deemed to have critical needs would receive higher payments.

Senate Bill 2305 passed by a wide margin. It will go to the House for more work.