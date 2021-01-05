Mississippi Legislature commences 2021 session amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators have started their three-month session.
The session started Tuesday during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The 174-member body met on Tuesday for the first time since concluding last year’s business in the fall. The 2020 session was extended as lawmakers worked to distribute federal money to agencies fighting the pandemic.
A major topic this year will be how to continue to provide relief as numbers of new cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says he thinks the Legislature should delay handling most business until March. He suggested they only handle a few pressing matters this week.
