Mississippi legislators to revise some virus relief spending

Sen. Dean Kirby, R-Pearl, speaks on a concurrent resolution that would suspend their business and grant administrative pay to some local governmental entities in light of the coronavirus situation, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are returning to the Capitol to revise plans for coronavirus relief money that the state received from the federal government.

They are set to meet Thursday and most likely Friday.

Mississippi received more than $1 billion from Congress.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby said legislators could put some money into veterans’ homes and hospitals.

They might discuss the amount going to small businesses.

The federal money is supposed to be spent by late December.

Legislators will decide that unspent money will help rebuild the state’s unemployment trust fund that pays jobless benefits.