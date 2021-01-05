Mississippi legislators set to finalize magnolia-themed flag

FILE – This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. Voters approved the design in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired in late June as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are beginning their 2021 session. One of their first jobs will be to finish adopting a new state flag that voters approved.

It features a magnolia blossom and the phrase, “In God We Trust.” Legislators voted six months ago to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that had the Confederate battle emblem — a change that was made as part of a national reckoning over racial injustice.

A commission designed the new flag, and voters approved the design in November. Legislators now have to vote to make the new flag an official state symbol. The session begins Tuesday.