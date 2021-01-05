Mississippi legislators set to finalize magnolia-themed flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are beginning their 2021 session. One of their first jobs will be to finish adopting a new state flag that voters approved.
It features a magnolia blossom and the phrase, “In God We Trust.” Legislators voted six months ago to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that had the Confederate battle emblem — a change that was made as part of a national reckoning over racial injustice.
A commission designed the new flag, and voters approved the design in November. Legislators now have to vote to make the new flag an official state symbol. The session begins Tuesday.
