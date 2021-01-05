Mississippi legislators set to finalize magnolia-themed flag

Mississippi

FILE – This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. Voters approved the design in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired in late June as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are beginning their 2021 session. One of their first jobs will be to finish adopting a new state flag that voters approved.

It features a magnolia blossom and the phrase, “In God We Trust.” Legislators voted six months ago to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that had the Confederate battle emblem — a change that was made as part of a national reckoning over racial injustice.

A commission designed the new flag, and voters approved the design in November. Legislators now have to vote to make the new flag an official state symbol. The session begins Tuesday.

  • A display stand has both the recently retired Mississippi state flag, left, and the magnolia centered banner that was chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission stickers for sale at A Complete Flag Source store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Voters will have the opportunity to select the “In God We Trust” flag as the new Mississippi State Flag or reject it on the Nov. 3 ballot. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • FILE – This Sept. 2, 2020 file photo shows the magnolia centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission displayed outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. Voters approved the design in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. It replaces a Confederate-themed flag state lawmakers retired in late June as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
  • The voter-selected “In God We Trust” flag flies underneath a United States flag at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., prior to an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, Saturday Nov. 7, 2020. The state flag-elect, which must be approved by the Legislature, was selected by voters during the general election Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi offensive lineman Ben Brown (55) runs with the Mississippi state flag onto the field for the team’s NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
  • FILE – In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020 file photo, Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration employees Willie Townsend, left, and Joe Brown, attach a Mississippi state flag to the harness before raising it over the Capitol grounds in Jackson, Miss. State legislators voted in June to retire the last state flag in the U.S. bearing the Confederate battle emblem, and voters will decide on Nov. 3, 2020 whether to accept a new flag with a magnolia design. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

