Mississippi legislators chop pecan bill from to-do list

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Critics had said it was nutty for Mississippi legislators to consider pecan harvesting bills during a year with big issues that required urgent attention — things like responding to the coronavirus pandemic or increasing teacher pay.

Now, the last surviving pecan bill is dead. Two proposed increasing penalties for stealing pecans. One died Feb. 11. The other was changed to create a study committee about pecan harvesting.

The House passed that updated bill on Tuesday — but then then bill was held for more debate. The bill died when House failed to have that second debate before a Friday deadline.