Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippi lawmakers say they want Gov. Tate Reeves to call them back to the Capitol for a special session to revive the state’s initiative process.

Others want a chance to quickly revive discussion of a medical marijuana program.

The state Supreme Court ruled that the medical marijuana initiative is void because Mississippi’s initiative process is outdated.

House Speaker Philip Gunn said if the legislature does not act on an issue the people of Mississippi want, the people need a mechanism to change the law.

Reeves said he is still reviewing the case and hasn’t made a decision about a special session.