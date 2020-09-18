Mississippi justices: No broad absentee voting during COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi law does not allow absentee voting by all people who have health conditions that might make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
That’s according to a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Friday.
A majority of justices reversed a Sept. 2 decision by Hinds County Chancery Judge Denise Owens.
They said she too broadly interpreted some changes that legislators made to state law this year.
To vote absentee because of the coronavirus pandemic, a person with a preexisting health condition needs to be under a physician’s quarantine order.
