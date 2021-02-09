Mississippi investigates shooting death by Oxford police

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police department says at least one of its officers shot and killed a person who got out of a vehicle and ran away after being pulled over.

Oxford Police Department says Tuesday that an officer attempted a traffic stop at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, the driver fled and a pursuit started.

The department said on Twitter that the vehicle eventually stopped, the driver ran and “an officer involved shooting occurred.” No officers were injured.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, as it does with all shootings involving law enforcement. Oxford police did not release the name of the person killed.