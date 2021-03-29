Mississippi inmates sue over jail lights that won’t shut off

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Inmates in a south Mississippi jail say they are sleep-deprived because the lights in their cells have remained on constantly for the past four months.

The problem started in late November in the Jackson County Jail. Capt. Tyrone Nelson tells the Sun Herald that the lights in the cells are run by a computer board.

When something goes wrong with that, the default is for the lights to remain on for safety. The sheriff’s department is waiting for a company to fix the problem.

Nelson says the cell lights are not that bright.