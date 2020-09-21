Mississippi inmate dies after being hospitalized for months

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi inmate who had served most of a 25-year sentence has died after being hospitalized since March.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says O D Washington died Saturday in the hospital of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. He was 74.
Officials did not release a cause of death. Washington was sentenced in September 1998 in Walthall County for residential burglary and grand larceny convictions.
Washington was at least the 76th inmate to die in Mississippi prisons since late December. Several died during outbursts of violence in late December and early January.
The U.S. Justice Department announced in February that it is investigating the state’s prison system.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Trevor Milton, founder and public face of Nikola, steps down amid accusations of fraud
- Toxic algae to blame for over 300 elephant deaths in Botswana
- ‘That’s two weeks in a row we haven’t started very good.’ Matt Viator hopes for adjustments before team meets UTEP
- Geaux Black and Gold LIVE Postgame Show: Saints fall to the Raiders 34-24
- Teaching in Ouachita Parish elementary schools; How it looks in the middle of the pandemic