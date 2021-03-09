Mississippi House rejects plan to restructure history board

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, center, and House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, listen as Reuben Anderson, chairman of the board of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, speaks about the retired Mississippi state flag during its retirement ceremony at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has rejected a plan to restructure the board for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The nine-member board was established in 1902. Its members have always nominated their own successors and those nominees have needed Senate confirmation.

Senate Bill 2727 said the Archives and History board could recommend nominees, but the governor or lieutenant governor could nominate any person they want, still with Senate confirmation.

Senate leaders pushed the proposal, but historians said it could politicize the way Mississippi examines its own legacy.

Only 19 House members voted for the bill Tuesday, while 103 voted against it.