Mississippi House nixes change to tourism promotion

A representative’s laptop displays a bill under consideration at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has killed a bill that for a standalone state Department of Tourism.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and the Senate proposed taking tourism promotion away from Mississippi Development Authority.

The bill was among the proposals that died Wednesday — the deadline for Mississippi House and Senate to consider general bills from the other chamber.

Bills that are still alive include those to allow alcohol delivery, to let college athletes make money from their own image and to increase teacher pay.

A bill that died would have changed the state Archives and History board.