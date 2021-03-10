Mississippi House nixes change to tourism promotion

Mississippi

by: , EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Posted: / Updated:

A representative’s laptop displays a bill under consideration at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has killed a bill that for a standalone state Department of Tourism.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and the Senate proposed taking tourism promotion away from Mississippi Development Authority.

The bill was among the proposals that died Wednesday — the deadline for Mississippi House and Senate to consider general bills from the other chamber.

Bills that are still alive include those to allow alcohol delivery, to let college athletes make money from their own image and to increase teacher pay.

A bill that died would have changed the state Archives and History board.

  • House Banking and Financial Services vice chairman Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo, presents legislation on the floor of the House at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A representative’s laptop displays a bill under consideration at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A lawmaker holds a House calendar with proposed legislation listed at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • State Rep. Jill Ford, R-Madison, calls for decorum as lawmakers laugh over a Senate bill she presents before them, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. While lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House, they sometimes ask humorous questions of the junior members of the Legislature during their bill presentations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Benjamin Suber, R-Bruce, center, confers with Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, as Senate Corrections Committee Chairman Juan Barnett, D-Heidelberg, left, speaks on a House bill at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, explains a proposed amendment to a House bill at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Lawmakers have a Wednesday deadline for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the other House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

