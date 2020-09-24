Mississippi Highway Patrol accepting applications for cadets

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for new troopers.

Applications for the upcoming Cadet Class 65, which will begin in early 2021, can be obtained from any MHP District Office, Driver Service Office, and the Human Resources Office located at Headquarters in Jackson.

Col. Randy Ginn says the need for men and women of integrity has never been greater than it is today. WLBT-TV reports the application deadline is Oct. 31.