Mississippi health leaders update COVID-19 guidance for churches

Congregants of Highland Colony Baptist Church are encouraged to spritz their hands with sanitizer before picking up a communion packet, while having a variety of seating options in the Worship Center of Highland Colony Baptist Church, Nov. 29, 2020, in Ridgeland, Miss. The church practices covid protocols by allowing families to sit spaced out from others, separating older and more vulnerable members in the worship hall and providing sanitizer and masks at the entrance. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued updated guidance on safer faith-based gatherings and worship services.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable, health officials said the safest options continue to be virtual or outdoor services. MSDH recommended that everyone 16 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if the individual has been previously infected with COVID-19.

For those meeting indoors, MSDH recommends the following guidelines: