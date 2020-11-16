Mississippi governor to propose erasing state income tax

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, speaks during an event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s releasing information about his state budget proposals for the year that begins July 1.

He says his ideas include the possible elimination of the state income tax. Legislators often ignore budget proposals from any governor.

Reeves could face bigger challenges than usual because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The individual income tax is one of the largest sources of Mississippi tax collections. The state collected about $5.8 billion from all sources during the year that ended June 30.

About $1.8 billion of that came from the individual income tax.