Mississippi governor to give update on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will give an update on the current situation and plan of action for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

The news conference will start at 10:30 a.m. CT at Mississippi’s State Emergency Operations Center in Pearl. The governor will be joined by the executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Greg Michel.

On Monday, President Trump approved an emergency disaster declaration for Mississippi due to the storms.

