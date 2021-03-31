Mississippi governor signs bill to allow home delivery of alcohol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which would allow home delivery of distilled spirts in original containers from package stores, restaurants, bars and distilleries.

“Governor Reeves has been supportive of multiple consumer convenience measures throughout the pandemic, and this is yet another example of those efforts,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “Home delivery of distilled spirits is a win for Mississippians and local businesses alike. We applaud the approval of this market modernization measure and are grateful the governor and the legislature have allowed the responsible home delivery of distilled spirits.”

The bill takes effect July 1, 2021.

Home delivery of distilled spirits from liquor stores and/or other off-premise retailers is currently allowed in more than 30 states plus D.C. Home delivery from restaurants and/or bars is allowed in 24 states plus D.C.