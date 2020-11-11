Mississippi governor says his youngest daughter has COVID-19

by: , EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs the bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. From left are his youngest daughter, Maddie Reeves; Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point; HouseSpeaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton; former Mississippi Supreme Court Judge Reuben Anderson; Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann; and Transportation Commissioner for the Central District Willie Simmons. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he, his wife and their three daughters are in isolation after the youngest tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maddie Reeves attends a private elementary school in Jackson. The Republican governor said in a social media post Tuesday that his daughter feels OK, but that she and her mother could both use prayers.

The governor also said his whole family is being tested for the virus. An executive order issued by Reeves requires people to wear masks in public and private schools.

Sixteen of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under a mask mandate that’s set to expire Wednesday.

