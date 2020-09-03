Mississippi governor defends his use of phrase ‘China virus’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his practice of referring to the new coronavirus as the “China virus.”
Reeves has used the phrase several times, including in social media posts. Reeves supports President Donald Trump, who has also used the phrase.
During a news conference Wednesday, Reeves was asked about his use of the phrase, including whether such language could be used to bully people of Asian descent.
Reeves says he does not condone bullying. He also repeated an unsubstantiated theory previously mentioned by Trump — that the virus originated in a lab in China.
Reeves blamed the Chinese Communist Party.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES: