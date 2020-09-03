Mississippi governor defends his use of phrase ‘China virus’

FILE – In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson, Miss. Reeves tweeted Tuesday, July 7 that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after announcing he was going into isolation after being in contact with a lawmaker who tested positive. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is defending his practice of referring to the new coronavirus as the “China virus.”

Reeves has used the phrase several times, including in social media posts. Reeves supports President Donald Trump, who has also used the phrase.

During a news conference Wednesday, Reeves was asked about his use of the phrase, including whether such language could be used to bully people of Asian descent.

Reeves says he does not condone bullying. He also repeated an unsubstantiated theory previously mentioned by Trump — that the virus originated in a lab in China.

Reeves blamed the Chinese Communist Party.