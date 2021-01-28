Mississippi governor chooses new state emergency director

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Stephen McCraney answers a reporter’s question during Gov. Tate Reeves’ COVID-19 briefing for reporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is getting a new leader. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that he has nominated deputy director Stephen McCraney to become executive director.

McCraney succeeds Greg Michel, who retired. Much of MEMA’s work in the past year has focused on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michel had led the agency since 2018. McCraney will need to be confirmed by the state Senate. McCraney had been deputy director and chief of staff at MEMA since 2016, and Reeves described his work ethic as “second to none.”

McCraney served 28 years in the Mississippi Army and Air National Guard.

