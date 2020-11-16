Mississippi governor adds seven counties to mask mandate

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, speaks during an event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is adding seven counties to his list of counties under a mask mandate.

That brings the total of counties under the mandate up to 22. Mississippi, like states across the country, is facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

There were no ICU beds available in Jackson for several days last week. Hospitals are under stress.

Reeves said he implemented the mask mandates in counties with the highest number of new cases.

The new counties under mandate are Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba and Montgomery.

Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin and Yalobusha are already under mandate.