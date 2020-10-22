Mississippi gov nominates director for environmental agency

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney is being nominated to lead the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality after serving as the agency’s interim director since January.

Chris Wells was the agency’s chief of staff for six years. He became interim director when Gov. Tate Reeves was inaugurated.

Reeves is nominating Wells as director, saying he has confidence in him. Wells will need to be confirmed by the state Senate.

Legislators return to the Capitol for their next regular session in January. It’s not unusual for agency directors to serve several months before senators consider a nomination.