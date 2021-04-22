Mississippi finalizes plans for $21M in fishery relief

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is finalizing its plans for allocating $21 million in federal relief for fishing industries harmed by the 2019 opening of a Mississippi River spillway in Louisiana.

The money is supposed to go to businesses that were hurt by the spillway opening. It will also be used to improve oyster harvesting in Mississippi and seek ways to offset future openings of the Bonnet Carre Spillway north of New Orleans.

The spillway sends freshwater through Lake Pontchartrain and into the Mississippi Sound, which can kill oysters, shrimp and other marine species.

Congress in 2020 approved $100 million for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama after the spillway was open for a record 123 days in 2019.