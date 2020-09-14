Mississippi extends mask mandate, eases other virus rules

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending a statewide mask mandate through the end of September.
He said Monday that he believes it’s helping slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Republican governor issued a new executive order Sunday, easing some limitations on businesses.
Restaurants may serve more dine-in customers, with the governor now allowing 75% capacity, up from the previous 50%.
Restaurants may also seat up to 10 people at one table, up from the previous limit of six.
Stores and gyms may operate at 75% capacity, up from the previous limit of 50%.
