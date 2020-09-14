Mississippi extends mask mandate, eases other virus rules

Lana McGonagill, of Amory, sits in the stands on an open bleacher with other Amory fans during Friday night’s scrimmage at Mooreville, Miss.. A blue X was placed on every other row throughout the stadium to promote social distancing for the ball game. McGonagill was in attendance to watch her daughter Ana Grace, a freshman at Amory High School, cheer during the game on Friday, August 28, 2020. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is extending a statewide mask mandate through the end of September.

He said Monday that he believes it’s helping slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Republican governor issued a new executive order Sunday, easing some limitations on businesses.

Restaurants may serve more dine-in customers, with the governor now allowing 75% capacity, up from the previous 50%.

Restaurants may also seat up to 10 people at one table, up from the previous limit of six.

Stores and gyms may operate at 75% capacity, up from the previous limit of 50%.