Mississippi eases some education mandates amid pandemic

CORRECTS DATE State Superintendent of the Mississippi Department of Education Carey Wright provides the Senate Education Committee an update on the pandemic’s impact on K-12 schools at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state Board of Education in Mississippi is easing some requirements because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Third graders and high school students will still take state-mandated exams this semester but will not be penalized for poor performance.

Although schools will be assessed based on their performance, they will not be assigned new A through F “report card” grades this academic year.

The state board made the decisions Thursday. Schools will keep the report card grades they earned in the 2018-19 school year.

The school assessments were not done for 2019-20 because of the pandemic.