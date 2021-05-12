Mississippi court upholds life sentence for pot possession

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld a life sentence for marijuana possession because a man had previous convictions and those made him a habitual offender.

Allen Russell was sentenced to life in Forrest County in 2019. A jury found him guilty of possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana.

In Mississippi, a person can get life without parole after serving at least one year in prison on two felonies, one of which must be a violent offense.

Russell is now 38. He was convicted of two home burglaries in 2004 and for unlawful possession of a firearm in 2015.