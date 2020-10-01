Mississippi could give COVID-19 relief money to hospitals

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers could send some coronavirus relief money to hospitals, veterans’ centers, farmers and landlords.

Members of the House and Senate returned to the state Capitol on Thursday.

They were working to reallocate some federal money.

Like many other states, Mississippi received more than $1 billion from Congress to respond to the pandemic.

Mississippi lawmakers initially put $300 million into a program to aid small businesses.

Officials have said the state received fewer requests than expected for the business aid.

Some business owners have said the state has been slow in responding to their applications.