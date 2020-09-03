Mississippi company plans expansion to fulfill Navy contract

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company will soon begin a $2.1 million expansion project to fulfill a contract with the U.S. Navy.

The Mississippi Development Authority said Tuesday that Seemann Composites expects to create 35 jobs over the next three years as construction begins at its site in Gulfport.

The company will also build a 16,000-square-foot addition onto its existing 160,000-square-foot facility. Development officials said Seemann Composites developed its own vacuum-infusion technology and its contract with the Navy is for the production of “high-tech composite components.”

The Development Authority is providing some funding for the expansion.

