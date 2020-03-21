Mississippi collects more than $27M from lottery in 3 months

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Revenue from the Mississippi Lottery continues to increase.
The state has collected more than $27 million from the lottery that started operating in November.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Friday that it deposited $11.6 million into the state treasury.
That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during February.
The state received $8.4 million from lottery games played during January and $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.
For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue goes to infrastructure.
After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.
