Mississippi collects more than $27M from lottery in 3 months

Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Revenue from the Mississippi Lottery continues to increase.

The state has collected more than $27 million from the lottery that started operating in November.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said Friday that it deposited $11.6 million into the state treasury.

That is the net proceeds from lottery games played during February.

The state received $8.4 million from lottery games played during January and $7.6 million from lottery games played during December.  

For the first 10 years, the first $80 million a year from Mississippi lottery revenue goes to infrastructure.

After the $80 million benchmark is hit, the rest goes to education.

