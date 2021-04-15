Mississippi coast’s Crawfish Music Festival back this year

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi coast’s Crawfish Music Festival is back after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This week celebrates the return of the almost three-decades-old event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Coliseum director Matt McDonnell told WLOX-TV he is hoping this upcoming weekend will feel like a return to normalcy for festival guests.

McDonnell said the festival has set up an arena for shows in case of bad weather.

The Crawfish Festival began Wednesday and continues through Sunday, April 18.