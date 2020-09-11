Mississippi city restores juvenile curfew after crime spike

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A recent spike in juvenile crime has prompted a Mississippi city to reinstate a juvenile curfew effective immediately.
The Vicksburg Post reports the City of Vicksburg moved Thursday to re-emphasize the curfew that has been in place as part of the city’s shelter-in-place COVID-19 civil emergency, which is set to expire Oct. 5.
The latest order will run from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily and supersedes the city’s ongoing juvenile curfew on school nights, which runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Exceptions for youth 17 and under include those youth accompanied by an adult and those youth participating in high school activities or organized youth sports.
