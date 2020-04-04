Mississippi churches take services online, into parking lots

Congregants remain in their cars during a prayer service held outside at First United Pentecostal Church, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Brandon, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSON, Miss. (04-04-2020) — Some Mississippi houses of worship are offering online services during the coronavirus pandemic, while others are inviting people to sit in vehicles for services outside.

Gov. Tate Reeves says he does not believe government has the power to shut down churches.

But he strongly prefers that people not gather in parking lots for worship.

Mississippi is under the Republican governor’s statewide stay-at-home order that began Friday evening and extends until April 20.

The state Health Department said Saturday that Mississippi has more than 1,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 deaths. The state has about 3 million residents.

