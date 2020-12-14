Mississippi casts its 6 electoral votes for President Trump

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, right, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, wears his “Trump” face mask as he waits while Secretary of State Michael Watson tends to the official duties overseeing the casting of votes in Mississippi’s Electoral College, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON. Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has cast all six of its Electoral College votes for Republican President Donald Trump.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ father joined five other men Monday to cast the state’s electoral votes. Terry Reeves owns a heating and air-conditioning business but grew up in modest circumstance in a large family in a two-bedroom home in a small town.

The governor says that his dad being an elector shows what can happen in Mississippi and America.

Trump received nearly 58% of the popular vote in Mississippi. The state has voted Republican in each of the past 11 elections going back to Ronald Reagan in 1980.