Mississippi budget proposal includes some spending cuts

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, right, confers with Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, June 15, 2020. Lawmakers were provided an updated report on state revenue at the meeting. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Top Mississippi legislators are making their first budget proposal for the year that begins July 1.

The budget proposal released Monday includes spending cuts for universities, community colleges, prisons, mental health and child protection services.

It would also cut elementary and secondary school spending, but that cut might not become reality by the time a final budget is adopted.

There’s uncertainty now about how to award incentive pay for teachers. The proposal includes unspent money that could be moved into that incentive pay program.