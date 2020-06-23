Mississippi bill would ban abortion for race, sex, genetics

Coleman Boyd, an anti-abortion activist calls out prayers, interspersed with a plea to hold off having an abortion, to women entering the Women’s Health Organization clinic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is Mississippi’s only state licensed abortion facility. Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters at a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday that he considers abortion an elective and unnecessary procedure. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill that would ban abortion based on the race, sex or genetic anomalies of a fetus.

FILE – This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows the Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Jackson, Miss. The facility is the state’s only abortion clinic. A federal appeals court is keeping a block on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions at about six weeks, a stage when many women may not even know they are pregnant. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

David Lane, right, an anti-abortion activist pleads with a driver and the patient to drive away and hold off having an abortion, to women as they are directed by clinic escort Scotta Brady to the parking lot of the Women’s Health Organization clinic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is Mississippi’s only state licensed abortion facility. Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters at a press conference on the coronavirus Tuesday that he considers abortion an elective and unnecessary procedure. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Anti-abortion activists call out prayers, pleas to hold off having an abortion, and offer anti-abortion material to women entering the Women’s Health Organization clinic, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is Mississippi’s only state licensed abortion facility. Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters at a press conference Tuesday that he considers abortion an elective and unnecessary procedure. A number of governors are moving to ban most abortions in their respective states during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don’t qualify as essential surgeries. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

It could set up another lawsuit by abortion-rights groups in a state that already has some of the strictest laws in the U.S.

The state House voted Tuesday to pass the final version of the bill, which cleared the Senate last week.

Supporters say the bill would prevent abortion for Down syndrome or other conditions.

Opponents say it would interfere with private medical decisions in a state with one abortion clinic.

