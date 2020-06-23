Mississippi bill would ban abortion for race, sex, genetics

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill that would ban abortion based on the race, sex or genetic anomalies of a fetus.
It could set up another lawsuit by abortion-rights groups in a state that already has some of the strictest laws in the U.S.
The state House voted Tuesday to pass the final version of the bill, which cleared the Senate last week.
Supporters say the bill would prevent abortion for Down syndrome or other conditions.
Opponents say it would interfere with private medical decisions in a state with one abortion clinic.
