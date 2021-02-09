Mississippi bill could help inmates during pregnancy, birth

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House has voted to help women who are pregnant or give birth while in jail or prison.

House Bill 196 passed Tuesday. It says leg restraints and handcuffs could not be used on an inmate who is pregnant or in labor unless she might harm herself, the fetus or any other person — or unless she is a flight risk.

After an inmate gives birth, the baby could remain with her three days. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain says the practice now is to immediately take the baby out of the jail or prison. The bill goes to the Senate.